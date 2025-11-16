Gay went 2-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try during the Commanders' 16-13 overtime loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Both of Gay's misses came from 51 and 56 yards in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, but they turned out to be crucial misses in what was a close affair in Madrid, Spain. It was the second time this season that the veteran kicker missed two field goals in a game, and he is now 4-for-9 on field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards. Gay is now 13-for-19 on field-goal attempts and 22-for-22 on extra-point tries through 10 regular-season games.