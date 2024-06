Wiley (thumb) was spotted working out during Wednesday's mandatory minicamp session, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Wiley injured his thumb during this year's Senior Bowl, but with his participation in Washington's mandatory minicamp, it seems as if he's moved past the issue. The 23-year-old running back out of Arizona was picked up by the Commanders after going undrafted, and he likely has an outside chance at making the team's final roster.