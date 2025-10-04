Sainristil (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Sainristil missed the first two practices of the week due to a knee injury, but he has been cleared to play in Week 5 after practicing in full Friday. The 2024 second-rounder has 20 tackles (12 solo) and one interception through the first four games of the regular season.