Commanders' Mike Sainristil: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sainristil (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Sainristil recorded a season-high seven tackles, while also adding an interception in the team's 34-27 loss to the Falcons in Week 4. The cornerback appears to have sustained a knee injury in the contest, and he'll have two more chances to return to practice before Sunday's matchup versus the Chargers.
