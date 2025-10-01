default-cbs-image
Sainristil (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Sainristil recorded a season-high seven tackles, while also adding an interception in the team's 34-27 loss to the Falcons in Week 4. The cornerback appears to have sustained a knee injury in the contest, and he'll have two more chances to return to practice before Sunday's matchup versus the Chargers.

