Commanders' Mike Sainristil: Picks off pass in Week 4 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sainristil notched seven tackles (three solo) and an interception in a loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Sainristil not only reached a season-high mark in stops, he also picked off his first pass of the campaign. The interception, which Sainristil brought back 23 yards, came in Falcons territory in the third quarter and helped set up a Commanders field goal. Sainristil had two pickoffs among his 14 defenses passes over 17 regular-season contests as a rookie last year.
