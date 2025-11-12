Commanders' Mike Sainristil: Registers eight tackles in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sainristil ended Sunday's loss to the Lions with eight tackles (three solo).
Sainristil finished third among Washington defenders in tackles. His eight stops were the second-most he's totaled in a game this season. Sainristil has recorded 49 tackles and seven defensed passes (including three interceptions) through 10 contests on the campaign.
