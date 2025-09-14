Sainristil tallied six tackles (five solo) during the Commanders' 27-18 loss to the Packers on Thursday.

Four of Sainristil's six tackles came in the second half, and his five solo tackles tied Marshon Lattimore for most on the Commanders in Thursday's loss. Sainristil has served in a near every-down role in Washington's secondary since being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.