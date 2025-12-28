Sainristil posed six tackles (four solo) and one pass defense during the Commanders' 30-23 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.

Sainristil played a career-high 90 defensive snaps during the Commanders' Week 17 loss. The second-year corner is up to 79 tackles (48 solo), 11 pass defenses (four interceptions) and one forced fumble through 16 regular-season games. Sainristil and Washington will close out the 2025 regular season on the road against Philadelphia in Week 18.