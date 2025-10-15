Commanders' Mike Sainristil: Three tackles in Week 6 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sainristil logged three tackles and a pass defense during the Commanders' 25-24 loss to the Bears on Monday.
Sainristil played 62 of 64 defensive snaps in Monday's loss, but his three stops were his lowest since Week 1 against the Giants (three). The 2024 second-rounder is up to 32 tackles through six regular-season games, which is barely on track to match his total from 2024 (93 tackles across 17 regular-season games).
