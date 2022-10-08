Eifler (hamstring) is placed on Washington's injured reserve list Saturday.
Eifler exited Week 4's matchup against the Cowboys after suffering a hamstring injury. The second-year linebacker has logged one tackle over three games and his absence will likely impact the team's special-teams depth.
More News
-
Commanders' Milo Eifler: Likely sidelined in Week 5•
-
Commanders' Milo Eifler: Ruled out•
-
Commanders' Milo Eifler: Questionable to return•
-
Football Team's Milo Eifler: Returns from COVID list•
-
Football Team's Milo Eifler: Enters COVID protocols•
-
Football Team's Milo Eifler: Signed from practice squad•