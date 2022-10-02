site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Commanders' Milo Eifler: Ruled out
RotoWire Staff
Eifler (hamstring) will not return Sunday against the Cowboys, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Eifler's absence will impact Washington's linebacker depth but more so its special-teams unit. He'll work to return in Week 5 against the Titans.
