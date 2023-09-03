Sweat is part of a defensive line that's expected to lead Washington's defense, The Associated Press reports.

The D-line has been the focus ever since Sweat landed in Washington in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and it got even more attention when the Commanders took Chase Young (neck) second overall the following year. Both edge rushers are now entering contract years, with Sweat playing under the fifth-year option and Young's option having been declined. While not quite dominant, Sweat has been the better of the two so far, recording between five and nine sacks each season while lingering around a rate of one sack every other game. There were some signs last year that he could be headed for double-digits in the near future, as Sweat's 28 QB hits were easily a career high and his 31 pressures tied a previous best.