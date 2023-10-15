The X-Rays on Sweat's thumb came back negative Sunday and he is believed to have avoided a major injury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
Sweat hurt his thumb during the Commanders' 24-16 win versus the Falcons on Sunday, but the injury is not thought to be severe. While there is currently no timetable on the 2019 first-round pick's return, Casey Toohill should start in his place if Sweat ends up missing time.
