The X-Rays on Sweat's thumb came back negative Sunday and he is believed to have avoided a major injury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Sweat hurt his thumb during the Commanders' 24-16 win versus the Falcons on Sunday, but the injury is not thought to be severe. While there is currently no timetable on the 2019 first-round pick's return, Casey Toohill should start in his place if Sweat ends up missing time.