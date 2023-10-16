Sweat is believed to have sustained a sprained thumb during Sunday's 24-16 win at Atlanta, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Sweat is still set to undergo further testing, but the initial diagnosis represents a positive development after he was forced out of Washington's win in Week 6 early. The Commanders' injury reports during the week will signal whether he has a chance to suit back up in Week 7 at the Giants.

More News