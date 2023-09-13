Sweat registered five tackles (four solo and two for a loss), 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Cardinals.

Sweat picked up where he left off last season as he was responsible for two fumbles by quarterback Joshua Dobbs, the second of which came off a crucial strip that allowed the Commanders to gain possession and extend their lead. Sweat is part of a formidable defensive line alongside Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen that will only get stronger once 2020 first-round pick Chase Young (neck) returns. The Commanders will hit the road for Week 2 against the Broncos on Sunday.