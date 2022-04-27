The Commanders have exercised Sweat's fifth-year contract option.
As a result, the 2019 first-rounder is under contract with the team through 2023. This coming season, Sweat is set to reprise his starting defensive end duties opposite Chase Young. The 25-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he recorded 24 tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles in 10 games.
