The Commanders have exercised Sweat's fifth-year contract option.

As a result, the 2019 first-rounder is under contract with the team through 2023. This coming season, Sweat is set to reprise his starting defensive end duties opposite Chase Young. The 25-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he recorded 24 tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles in 10 games.

