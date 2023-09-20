Sweat recorded four tackles (two solo), including one and a half sacks, in Sunday's 35-33 win over the Broncos.

Sweat was once again able to bring down the opposing quarterback in Week 2, raising his season sack to total to three after just two games. The defensive end posted a career-high nine sacks in 2020, which he will easily surpass if he remains as disruptive as he's been to this point moving forward.