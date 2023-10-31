Sweat had five tackles (three solo) including a sack in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Eagles.

Sweat now has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season which leads the Commanders' defense and tied for eighth in the NFL. Sweat and fellow lineman Chase Young have had their names involved in trade rumors all season long and Sunday's contest shows what each of the two youngsters have to offer for teams in need of elite pass-rushing talent. Sweat is well on his way to surpassing his career-high nine sacks in the 2020 season.