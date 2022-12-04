Sweat is being evaluated for a concussion Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Sweat left Sunday's game against the Giants early and did not appear to return before the game ended in a 20-20 tie. Whether or not Sweat did suffer a concussion is still unknown. If he did, he'll have extra time to recover with the Commanders headed into a Week 14 bye, before they play the Giants again in Week 15.
