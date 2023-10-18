Sweat (finger) was a limited participant at the Commanders' practice Wednesday.
Sweat suffered a sprained thumb in Washington's 24-16 win over the Falcons in Week 6 and he was forced to exit the contest early. The defensive end's ability to practice, albeit in limited fashion, bodes well for his chances to play Sunday versus New York. Sweat will have two more sessions this week to work up to a full workload.
