Sweat recorded six tackles (five solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Titans.

Sweat's two sacks Sunday was the first time the speedy defensive end got home to a quarterback dating back to Week 15 against Philadelphia a season ago. The 26-year-old has had a slow start to begin the 2022 campaign, but he'll attempt to keep momentum churning in Thursday's contest in Chicago.