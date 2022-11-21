Sweat registered three solo tackles, including two sacks, in the 23-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Sweat swallowed up Davis Mills for a sack in both the second quarter and the third, producing his second two-sack performance of the year. The 26-year-old has now compiled three sacks over the last two games and is up to six total on the campaign. Overall, Sweat has recorded 31 tackles, including the six sacks, while deflecting two passes over 11 contests this season.