Sweat tallied six tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Thursday's loss to Chicago.

Sweat sacked Justin Fields for a four-yard loss on the Bears' first drive of the contest and added a half-sack of Fields in the second quarter. The veteran also finished with 1.5 sacks in each of his first two games of the campaign before being shut out in that department in Weeks 3 and 4. With 4.5 total sacks on the season, Sweat is already halfway to his career-best mark of nine set in 2020.