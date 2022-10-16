Sweat recorded six tackles (three solo) and one sack during Thursday's 12-7 win over the Bears.
Sweat now has three sacks over the team's last two contests after he failed to record one throughout the first four weeks. The speedy pass rusher continues to play around 70 percent of Washington's defensive snaps, and he'll likely operate in a similar role next Sunday versus Green Bay.
