Sweat (finger) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Despite spraining his thumb Sunday at Atlanta, Sweat seems to be on track to suit up for Week 7. He's been a problem for opposing quarterbacks through six games this season, and he'll try to create more chaos in the backfield when Washington travels to take on the Giants.
