Sweat started all 17 games during the 2022 season and compiled 46 tackles (27 solo) and eight sacks.

Sweat had another solid season as he finished second on the Commanders in sacks and third in tackles for loss (14). The 2019 first-round pick played 70 percent of the defensive snaps, the most among any of the Washington defensive ends. As 2023 is the last year of his rookie contract, Sweat will look to maintain this level of production next season in order to get a big pay day.