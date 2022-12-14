Sweat (concussion) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Sweat is still clearing the hurdles of concussion protocols, but his ability to return to the practice field is evidence he is trending in the right direction. However, it doesn't guarantee he'll be able to gain clearance to play ahead of Sunday's game with the Giants.
More News
-
Commanders' Montez Sweat: Remains in protocols•
-
Commanders' Montez Sweat: Leaves with injury•
-
Commanders' Montez Sweat: Multi-sack performance in win•
-
Commanders' Montez Sweat: Posts sack in Thursday's win•
-
Commanders' Montez Sweat: Logs two sacks Sunday•
-
Commanders' Montez Sweat: Fifth-year option exercised•