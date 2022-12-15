Sweat (concussion) logged a full practice Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Sweat was able to ramp up his activity level after logging a limited practice Wednesday. Whether he is still in concussion protocols or not is unclear, but it does appear he is trending in the right direction to play Sunday against the Giants.
