Commanders general manager Adam Peters said that Cross (illness), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers, is "trending in the right direction" to be available to play, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Cross has been sidelined for the Commanders' last three games with what has been described as an internal injury, but he's been practicing for two weeks and looks poised to put an end to his absence Monday. The fifth-year safety was a full participant in practice Wednesday through Friday and should be ready to reclaim a starting role in the secondary.