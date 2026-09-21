Cross (undisclosed) stayed in Dallas overnight Sunday for an internal injury, and his status for Week 3 against the Seahawks is up in the air, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Cross picked up the injury at some point during the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday, when he played every single defensive snap while logging three solo tackles. He was cleared to fly back to Virginia on Monday, and Wednesday's injury report should provide some clarity on his status for Week 3. Quan Martin would figure to be the next man up at safety if Cross were to miss time.