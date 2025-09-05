Brown (knee/rest) didn't practice Friday but doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Listed as a limited participant the previous two days, Brown apparently showed enough to gain clearance for the season opener, although his knee requires maintenance. It's unclear if missing most of the summer will impact his depth-chart standing for Week 1; he entered training camp as the favorite for the No. 3 WR job but could now lose work to Jaylin Lane and/or Luke McCaffrey. Either way, Browns isn't likely to see many targets while both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel remain healthy.