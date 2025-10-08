Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Brown (groin/knee) will participate in practice, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Brown will resume practicing Wednesday but Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) will not, per Quinn. A pair of injuries has kept Brown sidelined for three consecutive games, but he appears to be trending in the right direction for Monday's home matchup against the Bears. When active for Washington's first two games of the season, Brown handled just under 50 percent of offensive snaps and tallied a combined three catches for 36 yards on seven targets.