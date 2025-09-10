Brown (knee/rest) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday's road matchup against the Packers.

Brown didn't practice Wednesday after having been listed as limited on Washington's walk-through practice reports Monday and Tuesday, but the team simply appears to be following the same maintenance protocol that was required for the No. 3 receiver to suit up Week 1. He was targeted three times while playing 46 percent of offensive snaps during the Commanders' regular-season opener against the Giants, securing two of those targets for 27 yards. Brown looks set for a similar workload versus Green Bay, contributing at wide receiver behind top options Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.