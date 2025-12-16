The Commanders placed Brown (rib) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Brown had previously missed 10 straight games earlier this season while he was on IR due to groin and knee issues, but he was cleared to return to action in Week 14. He lasted just two games before succumbing to another injury, as the Commanders are opting to shut him down for good after he exited Sunday's 29-21 win over the Giants due to a rib issue. The 29-year-old wideout will wrap up his second season in Washington with a 5-83-0 receiving line on 10 targets over just four appearances.