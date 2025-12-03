Brown (groin/knee) practiced in full Wednesday.

Brown now has logged two full listings, one limited and one DNP since the Commanders designated him for return from injured reserve last week. Coach Dan Quinn spoke on Brown's ability to return for Sunday's game at Minnesota, telling Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post it's "very much in the green. High." Brown hasn't played since Week 2 due to dueling groin and knee injuries, so it remains to be seen what kind of workload he'll be able to handle once he gains clearance to play again.