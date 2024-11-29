Brown (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Brown didn't practice Thursday but returned to full participation Friday to avoid an injury designation. He has established himself as the No. 2 wide receiver for Washington in recent weeks, drawing 29 targets over the past five games.
