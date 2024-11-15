Brown caught one of four targets for four yards in a 26-18 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.
Brown led Washington's wide receivers with 77 percent snap share, slightly ahead of even Terry McLaurin (71 percent), who also had a rough night against an excellent Philadelphia secondary. They'll both get a much better matchup Week 12 against the Cowboys.
