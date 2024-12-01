Brown suffered a rib injury during Sunday's game against the Titans, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
At the time of his exit late in the third quarter, Brown had gathered in three of four targets for 27 yards. For as long as Brown is sidelined, Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey will be the candidates for WR reps alongside top option Terry McLaurin.
