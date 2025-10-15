The Commanders placed Brown (groin/knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Brown has already missed four consecutive games due to a pair of injuries, and being placed on IR will now force him to sit out at least another four contest. That makes Brown's earliest possible return date Sunday, Nov. 11 versus the Dolphins in Week 11. Brown's absence will be especially notable for Washington if Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) remains sidelined for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday.