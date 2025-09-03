Brown (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Brown picked up an injury during June minicamp, and despite opening training camp as a full participant he was held off the practice field late August. It's encouraging for Brown's odds of playing Week 1 to now see him back on the field, though he'll have only two more chances to upgrade to full participation ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener against the Giants.