Brown (groin/knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Head coach Dan Quinn clarified that Brown's absence, which dates back to Week 2 against the Packers, has been related primarily to his groin injury rather than the knee injury that bothered Brown during camp, per John Keim of ESPN.com. Brown seems to be a step ahead in his recovery compared to Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), who was listed as a non-participant Thursday. Both receivers are hoping to return from multi-week absences Monday against the Bears.