The Commanders listed Brown (knee) as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.

Washington is facing a quick turnaround from Sunday's 21-6 win over the Giants with a Thursday night matchup with the Packers in Week 2, so the team is unlikely to do much in terms of on-field work leading up to the contest. Brown has been estimated as a limited participant on both of the Commanders' first two reports of the week, but he still stands a good chance at playing Thursday. In the Commanders' season-opening win, Brown started and played 33 of the team's 70 snaps on offense en route to finishing with a 2-27-0 receiving line on three targets.