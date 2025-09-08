Brown (knee) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate.

Brown was also listed on the Commanders' Week 1 injury report while managing a knee issue, but he approached the team's season-opening win over the Giants without an injury designation and caught two of his three targets for 27 yards, while logging a 47 percent snap share in the contest. Assuming no setbacks, it looks like the wideout's listed limitations Monday could be maintenance-related, with added context regarding Brown's status for Thursday night's game against the Packers set to arrive no later than Tuesday's practice report.