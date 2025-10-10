Commanders' Noah Brown: Listed as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (groin) is listed as a limited participant on Friday's practice estimate.
Brown returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past three games. He was listed as a limited participant Thursday, and he'll have another chance to practice Saturday before the Commanders make a decision on his availability for Monday's game against the Bears. Brown may start if he's active, as Terry McLaurin (quad) still hasn't returned to practice.