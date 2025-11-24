The Commanders announced Monday that Brown (groin/knee) has been designated to return to practice from IR.

Brown hasn't played since Week 2 due to groin and knee injuries, though Washington didn't actually place him on IR until mid-October. Once fully healthy, Brown will have an opportunity to reclaim his role as the No. 3 receiver behind Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel, though it's worth noting the former hasn't suited up since Week 8 himself. If Brown is able to hit the ground running at practice, it's possible he could be fully cleared in time to suit up Sunday versus the Broncos, a contest that will feature Marcus Mariota under center if Jayden Daniels (elbow) remains sidelined.