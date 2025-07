Brown (undisclosed) is practicing at training camp, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Brown was eased into training camp after suffering an unspecified injury at June minicamp. He's likely competing with Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and others for the No. 3 WR job, although there are additional first-team reps to go around while Terry McLaurin (ankle / contract) remains absent from practice.