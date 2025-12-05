Brown (groin/knee/rest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Brown practiced without limitations Wednesday and Thursday but didn't practice Friday, though Friday's absence appears to have been for rest purposes. He will need to be officially activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game in order to suit up, but Keim expects that transaction to take place Saturday, which would pave the way for Brown to suit up for the first time since Week 2.