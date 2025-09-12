Commanders' Noah Brown: Quickly ruled out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown was ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Packers due to a groin injury.
Brown departed Thursday's game with a groin issue in the third quarter but was ruled out quickly. The severity of the issue is unclear, though he will have a few extra days to recover ahead of Washington's Week 3 matchup against the Raiders.
