Brown (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Brown has been limited in both of the Commanders' first two Week 1 sessions, so he may need to upgrade to full participation Friday to avoid carrying a designation into Sunday's game against the Giants. The 29-year-old projects to open the season as the Commanders' No. 3 wideout behind Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, a role that may not translate to consistent target volume on a weekly basis.