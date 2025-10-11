Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Saturday that Brown (groin/knee) is ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Bears, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Brown will miss a fourth consecutive game due to lingering groin and knee injuries, despite having returned to practice as a limited participant to begin Week 6. Both he and Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) will be unavailable versus Chicago on Monday, making Washington's road matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 19 in Week 7 their next opportunity to retake the field. With Brown and McLaurin ruled out and Deebo Samuel (heel) having played through an injury last week, depth wideouts Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore will be tasked with stepping up versus the Bears.